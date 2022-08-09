Inani Marbles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.16 crore, up 53.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.16 crore in June 2022 up 53.08% from Rs. 16.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 up 81.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 up 42.77% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

Inani Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Inani Marbles shares closed at 19.55 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.20% returns over the last 6 months and -20.85% over the last 12 months.