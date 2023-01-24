Inani Marbles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, down 42.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in December 2022 down 42.99% from Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 282.52% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 116.18% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.