 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Inani Marbles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, down 42.99% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Marbles are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in December 2022 down 42.99% from Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 282.52% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 116.18% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

Inani Marbles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.92 24.16 19.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.92 24.16 19.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.96 9.01 8.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.12 1.26 1.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 2.43 -0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.50 1.63 1.31
Depreciation 0.85 0.83 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.42 6.39 7.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.90 2.62 1.06
Other Income 0.73 0.34 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.18 2.96 1.30
Interest 0.42 0.62 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.60 2.34 0.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.60 2.34 0.80
Tax -0.42 0.55 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.18 1.79 0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.18 1.79 0.64
Equity Share Capital 3.72 3.72 3.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 0.96 0.35
Diluted EPS -0.63 0.96 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 0.96 0.35
Diluted EPS -0.63 0.96 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited