Inani Marbles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, down 42.99% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Marbles are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in December 2022 down 42.99% from Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 282.52% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 116.18% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.
Inani Marbles shares closed at 25.25 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.85% returns over the last 6 months and -0.59% over the last 12 months.
|Inani Marbles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.92
|24.16
|19.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.92
|24.16
|19.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.96
|9.01
|8.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.12
|1.26
|1.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|2.43
|-0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.50
|1.63
|1.31
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.83
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.42
|6.39
|7.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.90
|2.62
|1.06
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.34
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|2.96
|1.30
|Interest
|0.42
|0.62
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.60
|2.34
|0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.60
|2.34
|0.80
|Tax
|-0.42
|0.55
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|1.79
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|1.79
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|3.72
|3.72
|3.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.96
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.96
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.96
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.96
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited