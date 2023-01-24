English
    Inani Marbles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, down 42.99% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Marbles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in December 2022 down 42.99% from Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 282.52% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 116.18% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

    Inani Marbles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.9224.1619.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.9224.1619.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.969.018.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.121.261.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.032.43-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.501.631.31
    Depreciation0.850.830.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.426.397.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.902.621.06
    Other Income0.730.340.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.182.961.30
    Interest0.420.620.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.602.340.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.602.340.80
    Tax-0.420.550.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.181.790.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.181.790.64
    Equity Share Capital3.723.723.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.960.35
    Diluted EPS-0.630.960.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.960.35
    Diluted EPS-0.630.960.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited