Inani Marbles Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.16 crore, up 6.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.16 crore in December 2021 up 6.43% from Rs. 18.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 up 21.59% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021 up 2% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020.

Inani Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2020.

Inani Marbles shares closed at 27.20 on January 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.65% returns over the last 6 months and 57.68% over the last 12 months.