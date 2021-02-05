MARKET NEWS

Inani Marbles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 91.73% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Marbles are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore in December 2020 up 91.73% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020 up 198.7% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020 up 344.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Inani Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2019.

Inani Marbles shares closed at 19.15 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.82% returns over the last 6 months and 66.67% over the last 12 months.

Inani Marbles
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations18.0016.409.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.0016.409.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.586.022.23
Purchase of Traded Goods1.452.171.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.75-1.330.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.990.800.64
Depreciation0.760.750.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.867.104.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.110.90-0.37
Other Income0.120.280.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.18-0.14
Interest0.590.590.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.650.59-0.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.650.59-0.61
Tax0.120.09-0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.530.50-0.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.530.50-0.54
Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.330.31-0.33
Diluted EPS0.330.31-0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.330.31-0.33
Diluted EPS0.330.31-0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Inani Marbles #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

