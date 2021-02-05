Inani Marbles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 91.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore in December 2020 up 91.73% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020 up 198.7% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020 up 344.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Inani Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2019.

Inani Marbles shares closed at 19.15 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.82% returns over the last 6 months and 66.67% over the last 12 months.