Impex FerroTech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore, up 83.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore in June 2022 up 83.65% from Rs. 48.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 down 255.63% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 down 178.93% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2021.

Impex FerroTech shares closed at 6.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 344.44% returns over the last 6 months