Impex FerroTech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore, up 83.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Impex Ferro Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore in June 2022 up 83.65% from Rs. 48.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 down 255.63% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 down 178.93% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2021.

Impex FerroTech shares closed at 6.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 344.44% returns over the last 6 months

Impex Ferro Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.10 109.79 48.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.10 109.79 48.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.71 54.66 27.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 4.55 4.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.72 4.35 0.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.07 0.08
Depreciation 1.61 1.63 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.85 41.63 11.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.90 2.92 3.75
Other Income 0.03 5.69 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.88 8.61 3.78
Interest 0.00 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.88 8.57 3.78
Exceptional Items -- -22.65 --
P/L Before Tax -5.88 -14.08 3.78
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.88 -14.08 3.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.88 -14.08 3.78
Equity Share Capital 87.93 87.93 87.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -1.60 0.43
Diluted EPS -0.67 -1.60 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -1.60 0.43
Diluted EPS -0.67 -1.60 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
