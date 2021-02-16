Impex FerroTech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.28 crore, up 157.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.28 crore in December 2020 up 157.44% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2020 down 42.69% from Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.13 crore in December 2020 down 66.02% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2019.

Impex FerroTech shares closed at 0.70 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.