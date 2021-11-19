IMP Powers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.41 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.41 crore in September 2021 down 14.73% from Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021 up 108.09% from Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2021 down 47.77% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2020.

IMP Powers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.63 in September 2020.

IMP Powers shares closed at 13.03 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.39% returns over the last 6 months and 1.40% over the last 12 months.