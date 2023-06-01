IMP Powers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 87.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in March 2023 down 87.78% from Rs. 17.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.00 crore in March 2023 up 75.61% from Rs. 172.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2023 up 61.92% from Rs. 106.08 crore in March 2022.

IMP Powers shares closed at 2.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.45% returns over the last 6 months and -75.72% over the last 12 months.