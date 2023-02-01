IMP Powers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.79 15.37 10.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.79 15.37 10.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.25 8.78 9.18 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.89 4.97 20.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.33 1.52 2.14 Depreciation 1.56 1.57 1.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.89 1.03 2.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.13 -2.50 -24.34 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.13 -2.50 -24.34 Interest 0.05 0.08 0.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.19 -2.59 -24.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.19 -2.59 -24.48 Tax -- -- -7.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.19 -2.59 -16.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.19 -2.59 -16.50 Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.69 -3.00 -19.11 Diluted EPS -3.69 -3.00 -19.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.69 -3.00 -19.11 Diluted EPS -3.69 -3.00 -19.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited