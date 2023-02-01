 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IMP Powers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2022 up 80.7% from Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 93.03% from Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021. IMP Powers shares closed at 6.50 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -61.99% over the last 12 months.
IMP Powers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.7915.3710.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.7915.3710.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.258.789.18
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.894.9720.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.331.522.14
Depreciation1.561.571.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.891.032.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.13-2.50-24.34
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.13-2.50-24.34
Interest0.050.080.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.19-2.59-24.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.19-2.59-24.48
Tax-----7.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.19-2.59-16.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.19-2.59-16.50
Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.69-3.00-19.11
Diluted EPS-3.69-3.00-19.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.69-3.00-19.11
Diluted EPS-3.69-3.00-19.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #IMP Powers #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:22 pm