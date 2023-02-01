IMP Powers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2022 up 80.7% from Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 93.03% from Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021.
|IMP Powers shares closed at 6.50 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -61.99% over the last 12 months.
|IMP Powers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.79
|15.37
|10.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.79
|15.37
|10.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.25
|8.78
|9.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.89
|4.97
|20.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|1.52
|2.14
|Depreciation
|1.56
|1.57
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|1.03
|2.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.13
|-2.50
|-24.34
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.13
|-2.50
|-24.34
|Interest
|0.05
|0.08
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.19
|-2.59
|-24.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.19
|-2.59
|-24.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|-7.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.19
|-2.59
|-16.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.19
|-2.59
|-16.50
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.69
|-3.00
|-19.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.69
|-3.00
|-19.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.69
|-3.00
|-19.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.69
|-3.00
|-19.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited