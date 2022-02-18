IMP Powers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, down 66.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in December 2021 down 66.24% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2021 down 30% from Rs. 12.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021 down 309.07% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2020.

IMP Powers shares closed at 15.00 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)