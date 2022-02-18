IMP Powers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, down 66.24% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in December 2021 down 66.24% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2021 down 30% from Rs. 12.70 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021 down 309.07% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2020.
IMP Powers shares closed at 15.00 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|IMP Powers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.92
|16.41
|32.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.92
|16.41
|32.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.18
|9.11
|19.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.05
|7.10
|12.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.14
|3.25
|2.59
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.81
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.08
|2.93
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.34
|-7.78
|-7.38
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.34
|-7.78
|-7.38
|Interest
|0.14
|-8.85
|9.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.48
|1.07
|-16.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.48
|1.07
|-16.82
|Tax
|-7.98
|0.26
|-4.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.50
|0.81
|-12.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.50
|0.81
|-12.70
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.11
|0.94
|-14.70
|Diluted EPS
|-19.11
|0.94
|-14.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.11
|0.94
|-14.70
|Diluted EPS
|-19.11
|0.94
|-14.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited