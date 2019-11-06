IMP Powers Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 96.74 crore, up 26.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.74 crore in September 2019 up 26.11% from Rs. 76.72 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019 up 2186.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2019 up 28.59% from Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2018.

IMP Powers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2018.

IMP Powers shares closed at 19.35 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.08% returns over the last 6 months and -71.33% over the last 12 months.