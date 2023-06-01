English
    IMP Powers Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 87.78% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in March 2023 down 87.78% from Rs. 17.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.01 crore in March 2023 up 75.61% from Rs. 172.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2023 up 61.94% from Rs. 106.12 crore in March 2022.

    IMP Powers shares closed at 2.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.45% returns over the last 6 months and -75.72% over the last 12 months.

    IMP Powers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.138.7917.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.138.7917.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.064.2512.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.303.8933.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.333.21
    Depreciation1.561.571.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----71.52
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.120.893.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.95-3.14-107.76
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.95-3.14-107.76
    Interest0.060.055.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-42.01-3.19-113.42
    Exceptional Items-----12.12
    P/L Before Tax-42.01-3.19-125.54
    Tax----46.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-42.01-3.19-172.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-42.01-3.19-172.29
    Minority Interest0.00--0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-42.01-3.19-172.25
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-48.64-3.70-199.44
    Diluted EPS-48.64-3.70-199.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-48.64-3.70-199.44
    Diluted EPS-48.64-3.70-199.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

