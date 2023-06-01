IMP Powers Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 87.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in March 2023 down 87.78% from Rs. 17.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.01 crore in March 2023 up 75.61% from Rs. 172.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2023 up 61.94% from Rs. 106.12 crore in March 2022.
IMP Powers shares closed at 2.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.45% returns over the last 6 months and -75.72% over the last 12 months.
|IMP Powers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.13
|8.79
|17.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.13
|8.79
|17.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|4.25
|12.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.30
|3.89
|33.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|1.33
|3.21
|Depreciation
|1.56
|1.57
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|71.52
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.12
|0.89
|3.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.95
|-3.14
|-107.76
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.95
|-3.14
|-107.76
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|5.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.01
|-3.19
|-113.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-12.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.01
|-3.19
|-125.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|46.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.01
|-3.19
|-172.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.01
|-3.19
|-172.29
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.01
|-3.19
|-172.25
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-48.64
|-3.70
|-199.44
|Diluted EPS
|-48.64
|-3.70
|-199.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-48.64
|-3.70
|-199.44
|Diluted EPS
|-48.64
|-3.70
|-199.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited