IMP Powers Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore, down 66.69% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore in March 2021 down 66.69% from Rs. 49.41 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.13 crore in March 2021 down 465.08% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2021 down 1593.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.
IMP Powers shares closed at 15.40 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -5.52% over the last 12 months.
|IMP Powers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.46
|32.33
|49.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.46
|32.33
|49.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.02
|19.56
|32.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.32
|12.06
|10.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.48
|2.59
|3.43
|Depreciation
|1.90
|1.88
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.20
|3.65
|5.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.83
|-7.41
|-3.61
|Other Income
|--
|--
|2.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.83
|-7.41
|-1.48
|Interest
|11.03
|9.51
|8.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.86
|-16.93
|-9.90
|Exceptional Items
|-40.24
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.10
|-16.93
|-9.90
|Tax
|-16.96
|-4.12
|-6.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.13
|-12.81
|-2.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.13
|-12.81
|-2.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.02
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-41.13
|-12.78
|11.27
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|91.06
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.70
|-14.80
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-47.70
|-14.80
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.70
|-14.80
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-47.70
|-14.80
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited