IMP Powers Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore, down 66.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore in March 2021 down 66.69% from Rs. 49.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.13 crore in March 2021 down 465.08% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2021 down 1593.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

IMP Powers shares closed at 15.40 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -5.52% over the last 12 months.