IMP Powers Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 167.59 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.59 crore in March 2019 down 9.49% from Rs. 185.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019 down 67.85% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2019 down 27.57% from Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2018.

IMP Powers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.73 in March 2018.

IMP Powers shares closed at 38.55 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.95% returns over the last 6 months and -58.73% over the last 12 months.