MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IMP Powers Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore, down 23.24% Y-o-Y

August 16, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore in June 2021 down 23.24% from Rs. 28.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.74 crore in June 2021 down 57.1% from Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.38 crore in June 2021 down 422.95% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2020.

IMP Powers shares closed at 13.00 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -4.76% over the last 12 months.

Close
IMP Powers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations21.9716.4628.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21.9716.4628.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.8015.0217.65
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.72-0.326.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.563.481.81
Depreciation1.811.901.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.273.203.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.19-6.83-3.13
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.19-6.83-3.13
Interest10.9211.039.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.11-17.86-12.16
Exceptional Items---40.24--
P/L Before Tax-19.11-58.10-12.16
Tax-6.37-16.96-4.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.74-41.13-8.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.74-41.13-8.13
Minority Interest----0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.74-41.13-8.11
Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.76-47.70-9.39
Diluted EPS-14.76-47.70-9.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.76-47.70-9.39
Diluted EPS-14.76-47.70-9.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #IMP Powers #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2021 07:45 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.