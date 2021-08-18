IMP Powers Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore, down 23.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore in June 2021 down 23.24% from Rs. 28.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.74 crore in June 2021 down 57.1% from Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.38 crore in June 2021 down 422.95% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2020.

IMP Powers shares closed at 12.20 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.29% returns over the last 6 months and -10.62% over the last 12 months.