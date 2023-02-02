English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Budget impact: How it will affect your portfolio
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IMP Powers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2022 up 80.74% from Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 93.03% from Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2021.IMP Powers shares closed at 6.60 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.47% returns over the last 6 months and -61.40% over the last 12 months.
    IMP Powers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.7915.3710.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.7915.3710.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.258.786.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.894.9723.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.522.14
    Depreciation1.571.571.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.891.032.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.14-2.51-24.35
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.14-2.51-24.35
    Interest0.050.080.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.19-2.59-24.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.19-2.59-24.58
    Tax-----7.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.19-2.59-16.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.19-2.59-16.60
    Minority Interest----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.19-2.59-16.59
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.70-3.00-19.20
    Diluted EPS-3.70-3.00-19.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.70-3.00-19.20
    Diluted EPS-3.70-3.00-19.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited