IMFA: Well-placed to handle volatility

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Export demand for ferro chrome remains strong Compensation from coal block to be received soon September 2023 quarter likely to be soft Investors with higher risk appetite can add and accumulate stock IMFA (CMP: Rs 378; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,042 crore) produces ferro chrome and has an installed furnace capacity of 190 MVA (2,84,000 metric tonnes per annum) at its two plant sites at Therubali and Choudwar in Odisha. IMFA’s operations are supported by a 200 MW captive thermal power plant, captive chromite...