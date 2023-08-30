English
    IMFA: Well-placed to handle volatility

    Integrated operations and debt-free balance sheet to help this ferro chrome manufacturer navigate volatile times

    Nandish Shah
    August 30, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Export demand for ferro chrome remains strong Compensation from coal block to be received soon September 2023 quarter likely to be soft Investors with higher risk appetite can add and accumulate stock IMFA (CMP: Rs 378; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,042 crore) produces ferro chrome and has an installed furnace capacity of 190 MVA (2,84,000 metric tonnes per annum) at its two plant sites at Therubali and Choudwar in Odisha. IMFA’s operations are supported by a 200 MW captive thermal power plant, captive chromite...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers