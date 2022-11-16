 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMEC Services Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 214.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 214.64% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 760.7% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 757.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

IMEC Services shares closed at 2.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and 15.79% over the last 12 months.

IMEC Services Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.75 2.30 0.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.75 2.30 0.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.67 1.69 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.20 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.79 0.51 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 -0.09 0.13
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 -0.09 0.14
Interest -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.93 -0.10 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.93 -0.10 0.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.93 -0.10 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.93 -0.10 0.14
Equity Share Capital 50.01 50.01 50.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.02 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.02 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.02 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.02 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

