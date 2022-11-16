IMEC Services Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 214.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 214.64% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 760.7% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 757.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

IMEC Services shares closed at 2.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and 15.79% over the last 12 months.