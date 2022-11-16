English
    IMEC Services Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 214.64% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 214.64% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 760.7% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 757.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    IMEC Services shares closed at 2.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and 15.79% over the last 12 months.

    IMEC Services Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.752.300.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.752.300.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.671.69--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.200.04
    Depreciation0.010.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.790.510.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-0.090.13
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-0.090.14
    Interest--0.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.93-0.100.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.93-0.100.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.93-0.100.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.93-0.100.14
    Equity Share Capital50.0150.0150.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.020.03
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.020.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.020.03
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.020.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am