IMEC Services Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 1376.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 1376.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 5481.25% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
IMEC Services shares closed at 1.64 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|IMEC Services Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.79
|1.25
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.79
|1.25
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.22
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|1.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.08
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.08
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.08
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.08
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.08
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.08
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|50.01
|50.01
|50.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
