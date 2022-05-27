IMEC Services Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 1376.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 1376.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 5481.25% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

IMEC Services shares closed at 1.64 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)