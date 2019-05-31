IMEC Services Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 54.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 54.81% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 338.07% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 187.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.
IMEC Services shares closed at 1.71 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)
|
|IMEC Services Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.12
|0.29
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.12
|0.29
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.12
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.12
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.12
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.12
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.12
|-0.08
|Tax
|0.43
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.08
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.08
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|50.01
|50.01
|50.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
