IMEC Services Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 54.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 54.81% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 338.07% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 187.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

IMEC Services shares closed at 1.71 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)