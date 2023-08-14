English
    IMEC Services Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 55.93% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 55.93% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 510.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 577.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    IMEC Services shares closed at 1.80 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -44.27% over the last 12 months.

    IMEC Services Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.023.992.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.023.992.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.721.22--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.240.20
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.700.930.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.621.59-0.09
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.621.60-0.09
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.621.60-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.621.60-0.10
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.621.60-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.621.60-0.10
    Equity Share Capital50.0150.0150.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.270.32-0.02
    Diluted EPS-3.270.32-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.270.32-0.02
    Diluted EPS-3.270.32-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IMEC Services #IMEC Services Limited #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

