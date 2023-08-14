IMEC Services Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 55.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 55.93% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 510.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 577.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

IMEC Services shares closed at 1.80 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -44.27% over the last 12 months.