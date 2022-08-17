 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMEC Services Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, up 2609.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in June 2022 up 2609.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 101900% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

IMEC Services shares closed at 2.04 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -0.97% over the last 12 months.

IMEC Services Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.30 1.79 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.30 1.79 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.69 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.22 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.16 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.70 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.28 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.27 0.00
Interest 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.27 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.27 0.00
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.27 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.27 0.00
Equity Share Capital 50.01 50.01 50.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05 --
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05 --
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
