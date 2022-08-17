IMEC Services Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, up 2609.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in June 2022 up 2609.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 101900% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

IMEC Services shares closed at 2.04 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -0.97% over the last 12 months.