IMEC Services Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 83.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 83.98% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 96.24% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 95.12% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.
IMEC Services shares closed at 1.87 on July 03, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 11:32 am