IMEC Services Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 83.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 83.98% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 96.24% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 95.12% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

IMEC Services shares closed at 1.87 on July 03, 2019 (BSE)