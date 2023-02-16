 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMEC Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 18.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 18.13% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 712.82% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 725% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021. IMEC Services shares closed at 1.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -17.78% over the last 12 months.
IMEC Services Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.480.751.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.480.751.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--0.67--
Purchase of Traded Goods1.12----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.220.210.04
Depreciation0.010.01--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.630.791.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.930.08
Other Income0.000.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.930.08
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.51-0.930.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.51-0.930.08
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.51-0.930.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.51-0.930.08
Equity Share Capital50.0150.0150.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.10-0.190.02
Diluted EPS-0.10-0.190.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.10-0.190.02
Diluted EPS-0.10-0.190.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IMEC Services #IMEC Services Limited #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm