    IMEC Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 18.13% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 18.13% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 712.82% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 725% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.IMEC Services shares closed at 1.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -17.78% over the last 12 months.
    IMEC Services Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.480.751.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.480.751.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.67--
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.12----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.210.04
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.791.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.930.08
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.930.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.51-0.930.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.51-0.930.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.51-0.930.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.51-0.930.08
    Equity Share Capital50.0150.0150.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.190.02
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.190.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.190.02
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.190.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IMEC Services #IMEC Services Limited #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm