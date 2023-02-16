IMEC Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 18.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 18.13% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 712.82% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 725% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
|IMEC Services shares closed at 1.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -17.78% over the last 12 months.
|IMEC Services Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.48
|0.75
|1.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.48
|0.75
|1.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.67
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.12
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.21
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.79
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.93
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.93
|0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.93
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|-0.93
|0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|-0.93
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|-0.93
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|50.01
|50.01
|50.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.19
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited