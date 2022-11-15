IMEC Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.61 crore, down 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 0.34% from Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 down 210.35% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.