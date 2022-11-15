IMEC Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.61 crore, down 0.34% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 0.34% from Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 down 210.35% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
|IMEC Services shares closed at 2.31 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.86% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.
|IMEC Services Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.61
|10.73
|8.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.61
|10.73
|8.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|3.78
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.09
|--
|1.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.59
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.44
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.91
|6.25
|5.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.39
|-1.33
|-0.47
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-1.32
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.43
|0.44
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-1.76
|-0.86
|Exceptional Items
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.89
|-1.84
|-0.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.89
|-1.84
|-0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.89
|-1.84
|-0.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.89
|-1.84
|-0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|50.01
|50.01
|50.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.37
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.37
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.37
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.37
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited