    IMEC Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.61 crore, down 0.34% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 0.34% from Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 down 210.35% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    IMEC Services shares closed at 2.31 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.86% returns over the last 6 months and 21.58% over the last 12 months.

    IMEC Services Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.6110.738.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.6110.738.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.133.78--
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.09--1.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.531.591.36
    Depreciation0.450.440.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.916.255.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.39-1.33-0.47
    Other Income0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.37-1.32-0.45
    Interest0.430.440.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.80-1.76-0.86
    Exceptional Items-0.09-0.08-0.07
    P/L Before Tax-2.89-1.84-0.93
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.89-1.84-0.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.89-1.84-0.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.89-1.84-0.93
    Equity Share Capital50.0150.0150.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.37-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.37-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.37-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.37-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 15, 2022 09:33 pm