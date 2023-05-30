IMEC Services Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, up 25.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in March 2023 up 25.56% from Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 up 210.51% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 up 1069.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

IMEC Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

IMEC Services shares closed at 1.80 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -44.27% over the last 12 months.