    IMEC Services Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, up 25.56% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in March 2023 up 25.56% from Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 up 210.51% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 up 1069.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    IMEC Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

    IMEC Services shares closed at 1.80 on April 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -44.27% over the last 12 months.

    IMEC Services Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.9011.1710.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.9011.1710.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01----
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.063.082.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.070.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.841.621.72
    Depreciation0.440.450.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.836.515.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.71-0.57-0.72
    Other Income0.080.020.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.79-0.55-0.67
    Interest0.430.430.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.36-0.98-1.08
    Exceptional Items-0.11-0.10-0.06
    P/L Before Tax1.26-1.07-1.14
    Tax0.00--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.26-1.07-1.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.26-1.07-1.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.26-1.07-1.14
    Equity Share Capital50.0150.0150.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.21-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.21-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.21-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.21-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023