IMEC Services Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore, up 1681.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore in June 2021 up 1681.89% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2021 up 56.04% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 77.99% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2020.

IMEC Services shares closed at 1.89 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)