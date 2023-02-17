IMEC Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 0.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in December 2022 down 0.59% from Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 132.66% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 121.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.