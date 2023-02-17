 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMEC Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 0.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in December 2022 down 0.59% from Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 132.66% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 121.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

IMEC Services Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.17 8.61 11.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.17 8.61 11.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.13 0.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.08 2.09 2.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 -0.10 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.62 1.53 1.45
Depreciation 0.45 0.45 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.51 6.91 7.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -2.39 -0.01
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -2.37 0.01
Interest 0.43 0.43 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.98 -2.80 -0.37
Exceptional Items -0.10 -0.09 -0.08
P/L Before Tax -1.07 -2.89 -0.45
Tax -- -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.07 -2.89 -0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.07 -2.89 -0.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.07 -2.89 -0.46
Equity Share Capital 50.01 50.01 50.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.58 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.58 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.58 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.58 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited