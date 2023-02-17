IMEC Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 0.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in December 2022 down 0.59% from Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 132.66% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 121.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
IMEC Services shares closed at 2.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.96% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|IMEC Services Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.17
|8.61
|11.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.17
|8.61
|11.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.13
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.08
|2.09
|2.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.10
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.62
|1.53
|1.45
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.51
|6.91
|7.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-2.39
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-2.37
|0.01
|Interest
|0.43
|0.43
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-2.80
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.08
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.07
|-2.89
|-0.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.07
|-2.89
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.07
|-2.89
|-0.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.07
|-2.89
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|50.01
|50.01
|50.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.58
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.58
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.58
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.58
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited