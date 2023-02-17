English
    IMEC Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 0.59% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in December 2022 down 0.59% from Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 132.66% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 121.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    IMEC Services shares closed at 2.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.96% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.

    IMEC Services Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.178.6111.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.178.6111.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.130.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.082.092.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.10-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.531.45
    Depreciation0.450.450.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.516.917.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-2.39-0.01
    Other Income0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-2.370.01
    Interest0.430.430.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.98-2.80-0.37
    Exceptional Items-0.10-0.09-0.08
    P/L Before Tax-1.07-2.89-0.45
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.07-2.89-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.07-2.89-0.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.07-2.89-0.46
    Equity Share Capital50.0150.0150.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.58-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.58-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.58-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.58-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

