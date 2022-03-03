IMEC Services Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 252.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2021 up 252.74% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 72% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 171.88% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

IMEC Services shares closed at 2.06 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)