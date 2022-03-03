IMEC Services Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 252.74% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMEC Services Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2021 up 252.74% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 72% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 171.88% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.
IMEC Services shares closed at 2.06 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)
|IMEC Services Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.24
|8.64
|3.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.24
|8.64
|3.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.28
|1.78
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.36
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.01
|5.52
|2.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.47
|-1.40
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.45
|-1.14
|Interest
|0.38
|0.41
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.86
|-1.53
|Exceptional Items
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-0.93
|-1.65
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.93
|-1.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.93
|-1.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.46
|-0.93
|-1.65
|Equity Share Capital
|50.01
|50.01
|50.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.19
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.19
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.19
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.19
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited