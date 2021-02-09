IMEC Services Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in December 2020 up 37.99% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2020 up 81.44% from Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 92.02% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2019.

IMEC Services shares closed at 1.64 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)