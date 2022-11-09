 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Imagicaaworld Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore, up 658.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore in September 2022 up 658.13% from Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.19 crore in September 2022 up 71.93% from Rs. 79.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 up 144.77% from Rs. 9.47 crore in September 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 35.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 137.79% returns over the last 6 months and 174.52% over the last 12 months.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.79 88.86 4.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.79 88.86 4.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.36 6.78 0.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.55 2.44 0.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.51 -0.30 -0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.58 10.84 4.44
Depreciation 22.88 22.65 23.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.42 30.06 9.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.49 16.39 -32.80
Other Income 1.85 73.62 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.64 90.01 -32.78
Interest 3.55 46.82 46.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.19 43.19 -79.04
Exceptional Items -- 489.14 --
P/L Before Tax -22.19 532.33 -79.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.19 532.33 -79.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.19 532.33 -79.04
Equity Share Capital 410.46 88.44 88.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 44.11 -8.98
Diluted EPS -0.83 43.69 -8.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 44.11 -8.98
Diluted EPS -0.83 43.69 -8.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm
