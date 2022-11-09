English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Imagicaaworld Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore, up 658.13% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore in September 2022 up 658.13% from Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.19 crore in September 2022 up 71.93% from Rs. 79.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 up 144.77% from Rs. 9.47 crore in September 2021.

    Imagicaaworld shares closed at 35.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 137.79% returns over the last 6 months and 174.52% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Imagicaaworld Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7988.864.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7988.864.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.366.780.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.552.440.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51-0.30-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5810.844.44
    Depreciation22.8822.6523.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4230.069.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.4916.39-32.80
    Other Income1.8573.620.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.6490.01-32.78
    Interest3.5546.8246.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.1943.19-79.04
    Exceptional Items--489.14--
    P/L Before Tax-22.19532.33-79.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.19532.33-79.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.19532.33-79.04
    Equity Share Capital410.4688.4488.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.8344.11-8.98
    Diluted EPS-0.8343.69-8.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.8344.11-8.98
    Diluted EPS-0.8343.69-8.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Imagicaaworld #Imagicaaworld Entertainment #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm