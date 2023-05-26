Imagicaaworld Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, up 62.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in March 2023 up 62.62% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 159.72 crore in March 2023 down 307.66% from Rs. 39.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2023 down 42.62% from Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2022.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 44.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.