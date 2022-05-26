 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Imagicaaworld Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 128.25% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in March 2022 up 128.25% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.18 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 53.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2022 up 261.87% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 13.32 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 81.47% over the last 12 months.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.14 32.24 14.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.14 32.24 14.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.56 2.46 1.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.21 -0.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.71 0.34 1.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.13 7.59 8.81
Depreciation 21.95 23.07 20.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.62 10.16 9.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.94 -11.59 -25.19
Other Income 24.69 1.24 13.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.75 -10.35 -11.25
Interest 48.93 48.92 42.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -39.18 -59.27 -53.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -39.18 -59.27 -53.89
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -39.18 -59.27 -53.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -39.18 -59.27 -53.89
Equity Share Capital 88.44 88.06 88.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.45 -6.73 -6.12
Diluted EPS -4.45 -6.73 -6.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.45 -6.73 -6.12
Diluted EPS -4.45 -6.73 -6.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Imagicaaworld #Imagicaaworld Entertainment #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.