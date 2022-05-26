Imagicaaworld Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 128.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in March 2022 up 128.25% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.18 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 53.89 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2022 up 261.87% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2021.
Imagicaaworld shares closed at 13.32 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 81.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.14
|32.24
|14.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.14
|32.24
|14.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.56
|2.46
|1.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.21
|-0.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|0.34
|1.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.13
|7.59
|8.81
|Depreciation
|21.95
|23.07
|20.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.62
|10.16
|9.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.94
|-11.59
|-25.19
|Other Income
|24.69
|1.24
|13.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.75
|-10.35
|-11.25
|Interest
|48.93
|48.92
|42.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.18
|-59.27
|-53.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.18
|-59.27
|-53.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.18
|-59.27
|-53.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.18
|-59.27
|-53.89
|Equity Share Capital
|88.44
|88.06
|88.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.45
|-6.73
|-6.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.45
|-6.73
|-6.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.45
|-6.73
|-6.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.45
|-6.73
|-6.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited