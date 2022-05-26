Imagicaaworld Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 128.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in March 2022 up 128.25% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.18 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 53.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2022 up 261.87% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 13.32 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 81.47% over the last 12 months.