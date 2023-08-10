English
    Imagicaaworld Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.33 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.33 crore in June 2023 up 12.9% from Rs. 88.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.15 crore in June 2023 up 10.67% from Rs. 532.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.15 crore in June 2023 down 50.16% from Rs. 112.66 crore in June 2022.

    Imagicaaworld EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 44.11 in June 2022.

    Imagicaaworld shares closed at 59.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.18% returns over the last 6 months and 148.33% over the last 12 months.

    Imagicaaworld Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.3353.8988.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.3353.8988.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.644.936.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.571.912.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.17-0.49-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7711.8610.84
    Depreciation22.70-119.1622.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1821.0730.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.28133.7816.39
    Other Income6.163.5773.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.45137.3590.01
    Interest0.40-1.2446.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.05138.6043.19
    Exceptional Items564.42-494.40489.14
    P/L Before Tax597.46-355.80532.33
    Tax8.32-196.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities589.15-159.72532.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period589.15-159.72532.33
    Equity Share Capital481.79411.5388.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves---176.04--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.41-4.7244.11
    Diluted EPS13.05-4.3843.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.41-4.7244.11
    Diluted EPS13.05-4.3843.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

