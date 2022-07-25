Imagicaaworld Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.86 crore, up 4467.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.86 crore in June 2022 up 4467.5% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 532.33 crore in June 2022 up 813.32% from Rs. 74.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.66 crore in June 2022 up 1612.21% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2021.

Imagicaaworld EPS has increased to Rs. 44.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.47 in June 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 19.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.52% returns over the last 6 months and 136.42% over the last 12 months.