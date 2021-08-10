Imagicaaworld Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 1960.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2021 up 1960.91% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.63 crore in June 2021 up 5.21% from Rs. 78.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2021 up 40.97% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2020.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 8.70 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.63% returns over the last 6 months and 83.16% over the last 12 months.