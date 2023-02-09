Imagicaaworld Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore, up 123.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.37% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2022 up 111.89% from Rs. 59.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.40 crore in December 2022 up 162.58% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.