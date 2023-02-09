Imagicaaworld Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore, up 123.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.37% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2022 up 111.89% from Rs. 59.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.40 crore in December 2022 up 162.58% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

Imagicaaworld EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.73 in December 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 35.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.80% returns over the last 6 months and 133.66% over the last 12 months.