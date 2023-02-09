English
    Imagicaaworld Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore, up 123.37% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.37% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2022 up 111.89% from Rs. 59.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.40 crore in December 2022 up 162.58% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

    Imagicaaworld Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.0135.7932.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.0135.7932.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.233.362.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.231.550.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33-0.510.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9111.587.59
    Depreciation22.8922.8823.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7217.4210.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.35-20.49-11.59
    Other Income4.161.851.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.51-18.64-10.35
    Interest3.463.5548.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.05-22.19-59.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.05-22.19-59.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.05-22.19-59.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.05-22.19-59.27
    Equity Share Capital411.19410.4688.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.22-0.83-6.73
    Diluted EPS0.22-0.83-6.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.22-0.83-6.73
    Diluted EPS0.22-0.83-6.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited