Imagicaaworld Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore, up 530.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore in December 2021 up 530.07% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.27 crore in December 2021 up 10.27% from Rs. 66.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021 up 886.05% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 14.90 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.26% returns over the last 6 months and 173.39% over the last 12 months.