Imagicaaworld Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, down 90.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in December 2020 down 90.68% from Rs. 54.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.05 crore in December 2020 down 22.43% from Rs. 53.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 down 87.52% from Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2019.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 5.40 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 45.95% over the last 12 months.