Imagicaaworld Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore, up 658.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore in September 2022 up 658.13% from Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.24 crore in September 2022 up 71.98% from Rs. 79.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2022 up 142.76% from Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2021.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 35.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 137.79% returns over the last 6 months and 174.52% over the last 12 months.