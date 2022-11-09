Imagicaaworld Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore, up 658.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore in September 2022 up 658.13% from Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.24 crore in September 2022 up 71.98% from Rs. 79.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2022 up 142.76% from Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2021.
Imagicaaworld shares closed at 35.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 137.79% returns over the last 6 months and 174.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.79
|88.86
|4.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.79
|88.86
|4.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.36
|6.78
|0.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.55
|2.44
|0.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|-0.30
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.58
|10.84
|4.44
|Depreciation
|22.88
|22.65
|23.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.46
|30.12
|9.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.53
|16.34
|-33.12
|Other Income
|1.85
|73.62
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.69
|89.95
|-33.11
|Interest
|3.55
|46.82
|46.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.24
|43.13
|-79.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|489.14
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.24
|532.27
|-79.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.24
|532.27
|-79.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.24
|532.27
|-79.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.24
|532.27
|-79.37
|Equity Share Capital
|410.46
|88.44
|88.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|44.11
|-9.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|43.69
|-9.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|44.11
|-9.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|43.69
|-9.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited