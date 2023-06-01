Imagicaaworld Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, up 62.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Imagicaaworld Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in March 2023 up 62.62% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 159.88 crore in March 2023 down 421.06% from Rs. 30.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2023 down 55.11% from Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022.
Imagicaaworld shares closed at 41.70 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.36% returns over the last 6 months and 193.66% over the last 12 months.
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.89
|72.01
|33.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.89
|72.01
|33.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.93
|6.23
|2.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.91
|2.23
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|-0.33
|-30.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.86
|10.91
|8.13
|Depreciation
|-119.16
|22.89
|21.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.22
|23.78
|14.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|133.63
|6.29
|16.36
|Other Income
|3.57
|4.16
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|137.20
|10.45
|18.24
|Interest
|-1.24
|3.46
|48.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|138.44
|6.99
|-30.68
|Exceptional Items
|-494.40
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-355.95
|6.99
|-30.68
|Tax
|-196.07
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-159.88
|6.99
|-30.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-159.88
|6.99
|-30.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-159.88
|6.99
|-30.68
|Equity Share Capital
|411.53
|411.19
|88.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.72
|0.22
|-3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|0.22
|-3.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.72
|0.22
|-3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|0.22
|-3.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited