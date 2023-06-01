Imagicaaworld Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, up 62.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in March 2023 up 62.62% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 159.88 crore in March 2023 down 421.06% from Rs. 30.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2023 down 55.11% from Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022.

Imagicaaworld shares closed at 41.70 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.36% returns over the last 6 months and 193.66% over the last 12 months.